Cliftonville national anthem plea rejected

The Irish Football Association has rejected a plea by Cliftonville Football Club not to play ‘God Save The Queen’ at the Irish Cup Final this Saturday.

The north Belfast team faces Coleraine in the fixture this Saturday at the National Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast.

In a statement releases tonight the IFA said that its board met tonight to consider the written request by Cliftonville.

“The members expressed sympathy for Cliftonville’s position but decided that the current board policy, agreed in August 2013, should stand,” the IFA said in a statement. “Therefore, the National Anthem will be played before the match.

The board also committed to conducting a future stakeholder review of the issue.”