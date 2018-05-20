Closkelt lead charge for prizes at British Pipe Band Championships

What a fantastic day it was for our local bands and drum majors at the British Championships held in St James Park, Paisley, Scotland on Saturday.

This was the first of the five RSPBA major competitions of this season and coming just a week after their first local outing at Bangor it was hard to judge how they would fare.

Grade 2 British champions Closkelt Pipe Band

The biggest band prize of the day went to Pipe Major David Chesney and his Closkelt band as they came out on top in Grade 2 ahead of local rivals Ravara who were placed third. Closkelt had a superb season at this level last year, which won them plaudits from many experienced pundits particularly for the quality of their piping. However, they have quite obviously pushed on having made a few more additions to their ranks.

Two IPBA bands lifted prizes with Manorcunningham placed fourth and New Ross & District winning the drumming prize having appealed to go up to this level after last season.

Our drum majors rarely let us down and on this occasion it was a treble of titles. And what a special day it was for Andrea McKeown Gibson and her daughter Kathryn as they lifted the Adult and Juvenile titles respectively. It’s not too often such a thing happens so many congratulations to both Andrea and Kathryn. Well done also to Leanne Crooks for securing the Junior title to maintain the dominance of drum majors from this side of the pond.

In Grade 1 a new name came to the top when the ever-consistent Scottish Power had that little bit extra to win out on ensemble preference ahead of the 2018 world champions Inveraray & District. Field Marshal Montgomery had to settle for third but quite a bit behind with Dublin’s St Laurence O’Toole placed fourth and PSNI a disappointing 13th.

In Grade 3A Dublin-based St Joseph’s Clondalkin had a fourth place while Quinn Memorial’s ninth place was creditable given their upgrading for this season.

In Grade 3B St Mary Derrytrasna’s second place coupled with winning the drumming place was a statement of intent from a band that were only upgraded at the end of last season. Clogher & District had an excellent third while Raffrey were placed seventh just outside the prize list which was also the fate of Sgt Walker Memorial in Grade 4B.

RESULTS

Grade 1: 1st Scottish Power, 2nd Inveraray & District [also Best Drums], 3rd Field Marshal Montgomery, 4th St Laurence O’Toole, 5th Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia, 6th Police Scotland Fife.

Grade 2: 1st Closkelt, 2nd McKenzie Caledonia, 3rd Ravara, 4th Manorcunningham, 5th Bucksburn & District, 6th Grampian Police. Best Drums: New Ross & District.

Grade 3a: 1st Royal Burgh of Annan, 2nd The Highlanders [4 Scots], 3rd 2622 [Highland] Squadron RAF, 4th St Joseph’s Clondalkin, 5th Portlethen & District, 6th Uddingston Strathclyde [also Best Drums].

Grade 3B: 1st Johnstone, 2nd St Mary’s Derrytrasna [also Best Drums], 3rd Clogher & District, 4th University of Bedfordshire, 5th Scottish Borders, 6th Turiff & District.

Juvenile Grade: 1st Dollar Academy [also Best Drums].

Grade 4A: 1st Dunbar RBL, 2nd Lochryan [also Best Drums], 3rd Methil & District, 4th Williamwood, 5th RAF Central Scotland, 6th Tweedvale.

Grade 4B: 1st Mid Argyll, 2nd Lower Clyde, 3rd Rothesay & District, 4th Stockbridge [also Best Drums], 5th Camelon & District, 6th Culter & District.

Novice A Grade: 1st Dollar Academy [No 2] Best Drums: George Heriot’s College.

Novice B Grade: 1st North Lanarkshire Schools [also Best Drums].

Drum Majors

Adult: 1st Andrea McKeown Gibson, 2nd Lauren Hanna, 3rd Emma Barr, 4th Jason Price, 5th Gibb Fraser, 6th James Kennedy.

Juvenile: 1st Kathryn McKeown, 2nd Jason Nicholl, 3rd Rachel Lowry, 4th Lana Gibson, 5th Katie Bicker, 6th Rowan Murdoch.

Junior: 1st Leanne Crooks, 2nd Lee Nicholl, 3rd Carys Graham, 4th Kathy Hunter, 5th Louis Anderson, 6th Abigail Wenlock.