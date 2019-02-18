Clothing stolen at city centre shop

Police are appealing for information after the report of a burglary at commercial premises in Bedford Street, Belfast on Wednesday, 13 February.

According to the PSNI, the premises were entered at around 9.45pm and a quantity of clothing stolen.

Lisburn ROAD

Police would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact police at Lisburn Road on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1326 13/02/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.