Co Down community ‘shocked and saddened’ by discovery of human remains

People in Portavogie have been “shocked and saddened” after police were tasked to the village’s harbour following the discovery of human remains, a local councillor has said.

According to the PSNI, officers were called to the harbour after the person’s remains were found at sea.

“Efforts are under way to establish the identity and a cause of death for the deceased,” a spokesperson said.

Local DUP councillor Robert Adair said: “It is very sad what has happened and the thoughts and prayers of the Portavogie community are with the family of this person at this terrible time.

“I would ask people to give the police the space to do their job and I would also ask that they remember this person’s family in their thoughts and prayers.”