Alan Jones from Comber is once again able to swallow

Alan Jones from Comber has praised the South Eastern Trust’s Speech and Language Teams who have helped him to regain his ability to swallow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alan’s vocal cords and muscles for swallowing were affected after essential surgery to his neck last year. This meant he would have to undergo a diet of pureed foods and thick drinks to protect him from getting chest infections or from choking.

For patients, especially those who are elderly, swallow awareness is so important for the person’s quality of life and safety. Living with Dysphagia (swallowing difficulties) can lead to other health complications, such as weight loss, repeated chest infections or aspiration pneumonia and choking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan recalled how he had hurt his neck and his health had begun to deteriorate with his loss of balance.

“I was recommended by my GP to see a Neurosurgeon and had an MRI scan of my neck. It was then advised to me to have a ‘spacer’ put into my neck. If I didn’t have this done, my health would further deteriorate and I would not be able to feed myself,” said Alan.

“My neck and vocal chords had been disturbed during surgery and I was placed on the pureed foods and second level liquids from last June until the middle of October. I was referred to the Speech and Language Team at Lagan Valley Hospital to improve my swallow. I really wanted to be able to swallow again so I could have a wee drink of cider!” laughed Alan.

The 86-year-old shared that while putting in the work to improve his swallow was a “hectic 18 months,” he paid a heartfelt thanks to all who had helped him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am now able to eat once again and drink my cider! “I cannot praise the staff at both Ards Hospital and Lagan Valley Hospital enough. I have been blessed with the best people I could have possibly been given. I want to say thank you to them all, I had nothing but help along the way and hopefully I’ll be on my feet for another while!”

South Eastern Trust Speech and Language therapist Stephanie Willis, who worked closely with Alan and his family explained how the issue of swallow awareness is, “vitally important”.

“Eating, drinking and swallowing is something that we often take for granted. Until there is a problem, it is not something that people are always aware of. If there is difficulty with your swallowing, it can lead to overall health issues such as chest infections, coughing and choking when you are eating and drinking that can affect your overall nutrition and hydration.”

She added: “In terms of Speech and Language Therapy, we carry out assessments of someone’s swallow to see where the difficulty lies. This can be an assessment in someone’s house or in a hospital setting, at the bedside or a more instrumental swallow assessment which lets us know where the difficulty lies and how best to treat it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie added how she and the team gave advice and techniques to Alan and his wife to adapt their food and drinks for Alan to eat and drink and get his required nutrition and hydration.

Stephanie remarked how “brilliant” it is to see the difference to Alan life and described him as a, “true model patient”.

“Alan followed all the advice provided. I know that when he was recommended the pureed diet, it was not what he ideally wanted, but he followed the advice and it kept him safe in terms of his swallow. It meant that Alan was able to carry out the exercises we provided to him and that has made a big different to his quality of life. His swallow has massively improved and he is back to being able to enjoy eating and drinking whatever he wants again.”