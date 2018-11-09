Co Down venue declared Northern Ireland’s most dog-friendly pub

A bar/restaurant in Newcastle, Co Down has been named Northern Ireland’s most dog-friendly pub.

Another nine Northern Ireland pubs/eateries were named regional runners up in the annual competition.

Now in their third year, Europe’s leading online dog sitting platform, DogBuddy.com, introduced the Dog-friendly Pub Awards to recognise deserving pubs across the UK that truly embrace ‘paw power’ and welcome not just two, but four legged customers as well.

O’Hares Lounge Bars fought off fierce competition from a number of dog-friendly watering holes across Northern Ireland, but held on to the top spot after accumulating the most votes.

Jack O’Hare, owner of O’Hares Lounge Bars, was delighted with the news, saying: “Winning this award is huge. We already make every effort to ensure all guests and their dogs are made to feel right at home, and we believe this award will generate further awareness for families and friends who travel, as it is at times difficult to find places who welcome dogs.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted and showed outstanding support and we would also like to thank the DogBuddy Team for all their hard work for this wonderful award.”

The full list of competition runners up for the Northern Ireland region is:

The Fullerton Arms

Pier 36

Sunflower Public House

Hop House

The Jeggy Nettle

Inn on the Coast

The Salty Dog

Bureau by the Lough

The Jamaica