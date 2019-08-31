Coastal living in a stylish modern home

Sitting on an elevated site in the seaside resort of Castlerock, this exceptional coastal residence has been thoughtfully designed to enjoy the panoramic views towards Castlerock Golf Club and the Atlantic Ocean.

The current owners have fully renovated the property to the highest level of specification including Rationel aluminium clad timber triple/double glazing windows and doors, underfloor heating downstairs, and Drimaster ventilation system.

The downstairs accommodation includes a 28'1" x 25'11" open plan kitchen/living/dining area

The bright and inviting entrance hall leads to a separate lounge with multi-fuel burner.

The modern open plan kitchen/living/dining offers bright and spacious accommodation and enjoys the magnificent views.

The patio doors lead on to the stylish patio area which has access to the rear garden.

The property also benefits from three bedrooms and a gym, which could potentially be converted into an en-suite bedroom.

To make the most of the magnificent sea views to the rear of the property, the owners have added a generous Tobermore brick terrace with custom railings and gate, ideal for outdoor entertaining, or just relaxing and enjoying the breathtaking views over the golf club and Atlantic Ocean.

The downstairs accommodation offers: a 13’7” x 12’0” living room featuring a multi burner with granite hearth; a 28’1” x 25’11” open plan kitchen/living/dining with features including an island with integrated hob and feature extractor, two integrated ovens, integrated dishwasher, and integrated fridge/freezer; a laundry room; a separate WC; and, a 9’5” x 22’3” gym with patio door leading to terrace.

First floor accommodation offers: a 12’0” x 13’8” bedroom; a 10’2” x 9’7” bedroom; a 11’1” x 12’11” master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and ensuite; and, a 7’3” x 8’4” bathroom.

Outside features include: a 12’6” x 19’4” garage; a large terrace to the rear with featured railing and access to lower gardens; and a tarmac driveway, mature hedging, and lawns to the front.

The property has a large terrace to the rear with featured railing and access to lower gardens