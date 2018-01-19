CoE mulling campaign to cut disabled abortions

Church leaders are to consider a campaign aimed at reducing the number of abortions carried out on pregnant women carrying children with Down’s Syndrome.

The Church of England Synod in February will be presented with a motion that calls for expectant mothers to be given “comprehensive, unbiased information” about their options.

It has been sparked by a planned NHS roll-out of Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing, which would allow Down’s to be indicated by a simple blood test.

A report prepared for the Synod in London says huge advances in the “lived experience” of people with Down’s have been made in the last 30 years.

But the tests mean “the place within society of people with Down’s Syndrome and even their possible future existence are now under question”.