Coleraine bomber plans to amend motion to remember his victims

A Sinn Féin councillor who planted a bomb that killed six people in 1973 has been accused of trying to deflect attention from his own role after announcing his intention to amend a motion aimed at remembering his victims.

Sean McGlinchey, a former mayor of Limavady who now sits on the Causeway Coast and Glens council, spent 18 years in prison for his part in the Coleraine bombings.

On Friday, he told the News Letter he had “no intention of voting against this motion.”

However, speaking to BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday morning, Mr McGlinchey indicated his intention to put forward an amendment that all victims of the Troubles be remembered, while still stressing his intention not to oppose the plans for a memorial.

“I will be making it very clear in the chamber that we can not be selective when it comes to victims,” he told the BBC.

“There are many victims of conflict in the council area like the people who lost their lives at Greysteel or Castlerock.”

DUP councillor Trevor Clarke, who alongside party colleague Alan McClean is putting forward the motion at tonight’s meeting, said: “I don’t know what position he is going to take at tonight’s meeting. He did make a statement in the News Letter that he was not going to oppose it, but now it sounds like he wants to take the focus off the atrocity that he was directly involved in.

“Maybe it is no great surprise that he is trying to deflect attention from the attack that he was convicted for.”

He continued: “This motion is very specific and it coincides with what is a very significant milestone - it is 45 years, it’s five years since there was any other civic remembrance of this attack. People aren’t getting any younger and there are people who say Coleraine and the Railway Road attack is one of the Troubles’ forgotten attacks.”

The motion to be discussed at tonight’s meeting, submitted by DUP councillor McLean and seconded by councillor Clarke, reads “That in consideration of the upcoming forty-fifth anniversary of the Coleraine bombings this Council resolves to: affirm it’s solidarity with the families bereaved by the atrocity and the survivors of the attack; organise a memorial event to mark the occasion for the families of those affected and the wider community; and give consideration following appropriate consultation to the erection of a permanent memorial to those who lost their lives as a result of this heinous act of terrorism by the Provisional IRA.”

The six people killed in the Coleraine bombing were 76-year-old Elizabeth Craigmile, 72-year-old Robert Scott, 72-year-old Dinah Campbell, 70-year-old Francis Campbell, 60-year-old Nan Davis, and 60-year-old Elizabeth Palmer.