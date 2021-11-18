Coleraine firm’s MD in Windsor Castle visit

Mark McKinney, who heads environmental services firm ATG Group, was given a special invitation to the event for Queen’s Awards for Enterprise winners.

ATG Group was awarded with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Sustainable Development in April 2020.

The official ceremony and reception was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ATG MD Mark McKinney

Mark said: “It was a real honour to receive the invitation to attend the event at Windsor Castle.

“All our team work hard and the Queen’s Award for Enterprise is a testament to the efforts they make.

“Our business is helping repair the soil and watercourses that become damaged by contamination.

“It is such a privilege that the innovative approach we use to land remediation has been recognised with such a high profile award.”

He added that he received the invitation several months ago, but was sworn to secrecy until after the event.

ATG Group has enjoyed a record year after winning more contracts across the UK as well as making plans to open a new base in North East England.

It was also awarded its first contract to remediate contaminated land for a supermarket firm in Latvia.

Mark said: “We are winning more contracts and increasing the number of employees, which is part of our five-year growth plan.