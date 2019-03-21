Coleraine’s Shreya is a Rotary young leader of tomorrow

A young ‘leader of tomorrow’ from Coleraine has just returned from the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Shreya Simran Ghaie was one of 24 students aged between 16 and 18 who competed in one of Rotary Ireland’s longest running projects, the

Youth Leadership Development Competition which has been running for over 20 years.

The students begin their trip by visiting Stormont in Belfast, the EU Office and Dáil Éireann in Dublin and finally, the EU Parliament in Strasbourg where they took part in the Euroscola event.

Shreya said she thoroughly enjoyed the experience: “Last week’s experience was truly amazing, I met some amazing people and I’ve made new friendships which I know will last a life time.

“Getting to see how the EU parliament works was incredible, it’s a week I will never forget and I’d like to thanks Rotary for making it happen.”

These ‘leaders of tomorrow’, discussed the issues of today and set forth a vision for the future that they will be proud to be a part of.

The trip lasted five days as the students further developed their debating and leadership skills, made new friends along with important

contacts, and also gained a platform to speak at a time when their future is at stake.

Topics up for debate included the environment, human rights and security, European elections, migration and integration, youth employment and of course the future of Europe with Brexit featuring heavily.