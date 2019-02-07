Colin’s Big tour

Due to high demand, comedian Colin Murphy has confirmed a new date for his Big Time Tour on Saturday May 18 at the Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Colin started his Big Time tour in Monaghan, and has been a box office success in Antrim, Armagh, Lisburn and Cookstown, taking audiences on a journey of musings on Brexit, love, sex and the metric system.

“I am delighted to announce a new date for my tour,” said the funnyman. “The start of the tour, which kicked off in January, has been brilliant and every night has been a totally different experience.

“I like to go along with the crowd’s mood and see where it takes us, so if you go to a show in Strabane, you’ll have a different night in Belfast, depending on who’s in the audience.”

Big Time is another chance to see one of the country’s biggest names in comedy in the wake of the recent airing of BBC NI’s The Blame Game featuring as a weekly panelist, and his hilarious documentary series Colin Murphy’s Panic Room; exploring his fears with the help of some eccentric people from across the UK and Ireland.

Colin started out his stand-up career as a compere at the Queen’s University Belfast Queen’s Comedy Club Night, and subsequently began touring venues across the world from Montreal to Melbourne, and Beijing to Ballybofey.

Tickets are on sale from www.thatcolinmurphy.com.