Collapse of building in Tandragee is causing delays in the town, says councillor
Tandragee has been badly affected by a building collapsing in Market Street, according to a councillor.
“The main section of this A27 has been closed for a period of time,” said Paul Berry.
“This needs urgent attention by the property owner so that this road and businesses can reopen as soon as possible.”
Mr Berry said it is a “major inconvenience for the traffic users but also the businesses in the town who will be badly affected”.
He said that he had been speaking to council officials, who are on site, and to the PSNI.
“The Recreation Centre gates have been opened temporarily to ease the traffic flow but I would ask that people drive with caution through Montague Street, Cornmarket Street and Austin Drive as this is a built up area.”
The contractor was on site removing asbestos slates, working during the night, Mr Berry said. “They will assess internal damage early morning but looking like demolition but adjoining property The Bounty Chippy is in danger too, so risky job.”