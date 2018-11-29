Collection points set up at Council buildings for food to help the homeless

Special food collection points have been set up in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area to help the homeless.

At the request of homeless charity the Simon Community, the Deputy Lord Mayor, Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy, has placed three collection bins at councils main buildings in Armagh ,Banbridge and Craigavon.

He said: “At the request of the Simon community, who I am hosting this month, I have placed three collection bins at Craigavon civic centre, Banbridge civic building and Armagh palace.

“In the run up to to homeless week in December I would hope that the generosity of our Boroughs citizens will help the people in need get through the winter months,” said the Deputy Lord Mayor.

“Homelessness has an impact across the entire community and all items donated will go a long way to helping those in need this year,” Cllr Duffy said.

The Simon Community has asked that those food items people would like to donate should be long life products.