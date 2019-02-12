Colum Eastwood announces Claire Hanna replacement

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MLA has today appointed the West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan as party spokesperson on Brexit to replace South Belfast MLA Claire Hanna, who quit the role over the link-up with Dublin based party Fianna Fail.

Claire Hanna, who said that she was not leaving the party itself, quit as Brexit spokesperson after Saturday’s special SDLP conference in Newry approved the new ‘policy partnership’ with Fianna Fail, although 30% of delegates opposed the move. The new arrangement is short of a merger and it is not yet clear what it will entail.

Announcing Daniel McCrossan’s appointment, Mr Eastwood said: “As an MLA of a border constituency, Daniel is acutely aware of the challenges facing the North at this critical time as we draw ever closer to March 29.

“The SDLP have been consistently clear that any deal must include a Backstop to ensure the rights of people here are protected.”

Mr McCrossan said: “Brexit has brought an unprecedented challenge to our doorstep. I look forward to articulating the needs and wishes of the majority of voters here who did not consent to this.”