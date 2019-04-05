Colum Eastwood: It’s a disgrace that Mairia Cahill has had to withdraw from election

There have been calls for a change to electoral rules after a prominent SDLP councillor said she was forced to withdraw from the forthcoming council elections due to safety concerns.

Máiria Cahill said she had been told that she must make her home address public if she wants to retain her seat on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

The former Irish Labour Party Senator said she lives with “protective measures” at her house due to what she described as “behaviour towards me which puts me at risk” and is unwilling to make her home address public.

Ms Cahill said she has been told there is “no way of redacting” her address by the electoral office.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said it is a “disgrace” that “an outstanding local representative for the SDLP” would be asked “to compromise her safety or the safety of her family for an election”.

Mr Eastwood said he has raised “very serious concerns” with the electoral office and pledged to contact the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has also pledged to take action.

Writing on Ms Cahill’s Facebook page, he said: “This is sad news Maria and we would certainly support a change to this law. As electoral law is primarily a matter for the Secretary of State, I will be urgently raising this with her. I do hope we will see you back in local politics soon.”

A spokesperson said the UK government is “sympathetic” to the concerns raised but said the necessary change in legislation would be required before Monday.