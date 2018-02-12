Colum Eastwood: we will wait before judging any DUP-Sinn Fein deal

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has welcomed signals that a deal is finally within reach between the DUP and Sinn Fein, but said his party would await the publication of its detail before giving full judgment.

Mr Eastwood said that after a year of political failure the focus must immediately return to the threat of Brexit, a stagnant economy and the crises in our health service and in school budgets – priorities which he said are “entirely absent” in the negotiation between the DUP and SF.

The Foyle MLA said: “For over a year the people of the North have been badly let down. I therefore welcome signals that a deal is finally within reach between the DUP and Sinn Fein.

“Having been frozen in failure for over a year, a deal must not be a moment of self-congratulation for Sinn Fein and the DUP. If a deal is done, it must instead be a moment when our politics returns to the real challenges and crises facing this society.

“It is clear that, during these year-long secret talks between Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill, there has been no real mention of Brexit, of our ailing economy and no priority given to the crises engulfing our health service and our school budgets.

“A new Executive which deals with these priorities is the only basis through which inclusive government is possible.

“Simply forming a new Executive is not in itself enough. The real change necessary is an end to the cycle of two parties who have proved themselves very good at the art of political stand-off but very bad at the responsibility of government. That is the joint DUP/SF status quo that must now end.”