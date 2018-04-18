Comedy fundraiser for rape crisis group

Local female comedy stars Alison Spittle, Nuala McKeever and Ursula Burns are amongst the host of talented Ulster ladies set to perform at an event in aid of the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group this weekend.

Mary Flanigan, Julie Jay, and Kelly Maria will also take part in the show, which is taking place in the Black Box on Sunday night, and has been organised by comedian Christian Talbot in the wake of the recent high profile court case.

He explained that it had been planned in order to raise funds for the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group, who are aiming to “commence a rape crisis counsellor training programme before the end of 2018 with a service, in some shape or form, being available in early 2019, if not before.”

Tina Calder, facilitator of the Belfast Rape Crisis Action Group, added: “Having previously been on the board of directors and having a close connection with the former counsellors I set up an action group to explore the possibility of being able to train new counsellors.”

Tickets are £10 and available from www.tinyurl.com/RCAGcomedynight.