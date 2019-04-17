Community fund support for four Carrickfergus groups

Four groups from the Carrickfergus area were recently awarded grants from the Workspace Community Fund to help support their community projects.

The organisations awared funding were: Carrickfergus Cornerstone, 1 in 3 Cancer Support, Sailability Carrickfergus and Kilcreggan Urban Farm.

The Workspace Group, a social enterprise based in Draperstown, operates a range of commercial businesses.

As part of the group’s social enterprise, it distributes grants to community and voluntary organisations in areas within which they operate such as Carrickfergus.

The Workspace Group’s training and employment support business, Network Personnel, has an office in Carrickfergus and offers support to individuals looking to develop their skills and secure employment.

Adele McIvor, The Workspace Group, said: “The Workspace business model sees us run commercial businesses which generate surpluses, part of which are used to fund projects in our local area and part of which are provided directly to community or voluntary groups to enable projects that otherwise just wouldn’t happen.”

“We are delighted to be able to offer this support to community and voluntary groups in areas where we have offices such as Carrickfergus.”