Community worker shot at in Waterside

A community worker had a narrow escape when a gunman shot through the headrest of a van he had escaped from seconds earlier, a local Councillor has said.

Police in Foyle are understood to be investigating the incident, which occurred in the Bonds Street area of the Waterside on Monday night, with a cordon remaining in place in the area this morning.

DUP Councillor David Ramsey. INLS0914-123KM

DUP Councillor for the area David Ramsey, who was at the scene shortly after it occurred, said local people were shocked at the incident.

Colr. Ramsey said the Resolution NW (North West) community worker, aged in his early 40s, was based and lived locally and was just parking his van when the gunman appeared.

“He was just on his way back from the gym and was parking when this gunman stepped out from the lane,” Colr. Ramsey said.

“It was a shotgun so he was able to see it and he put his foot to the floor, but it is a dead end in that street and there was nowhere to go so the van slammed into a brick wall. He got out and jumped over the wall. “As he was getting out, the shot went off and went through the van and the back of the head rest. It went right through it.”

Colr. Ramsey said he believed the gunman was not acting alone and it seemed there was a getaway car and driver involved in the incident.

“He disappeared very quickly,” Colr. Ramsey said, adding:

“People are shocked. This is a quiet area and it is mainly elderly people living in the area. This man has lived in the area most of his life. Everybody was out in the street last night and just couldn’t believe this had happened.

“There is no place for guns here. Guns have been kept out of the Waterside for a long, long time and there has been a lot of good work done with the community groups and people working together. This is just shocking.”