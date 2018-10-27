Competition: Win up to 10 tickets for this week's Calor NI Leisure Show

This year's action-packed Calor NI Leisure Show is back and better than ever with an extra date added - plus an added exhibition hall due to popular demand

Win tickets to the second annual NI Leisure Show which kicks off this Friday, November 2 and runs until Sunday, November 4.

This year's Calor NI Leisure Show launch

Held once again at The Eikon Exhibition Centre, Balmoral Park, Lisburn, the show has been expanded due to popular demand to include both expansive leisure halls on offer, which will be jam-packed with some of the most exciting leisure businesses Northern Ireland has to offer plus cooking demonstrations from Paula McIntyre, MBE.

Billy Nutt, of Nutt Promotions said: ''We are delighted to welcome Calor, one of Ireland’s top companies, on board this year as our show’s main sponsor.

''Nutt promotions were greatly encouraged by the very positive feedback from both exhibitor and visitor alike from last year’s show and we have continued to expand our event to include many different exhibitors under the leisure banner.

''For 2018, the Eikon Exhibition Centre have added the Logan Hall, a brand new and larger exhibition hall, which will allow us to grow our show as planned.

''Many of the major players in the leisure industry were impressed with the inaugural show last year, not only those exhibiting but also those visiting to gain an impression of what we are about. Most of last year’s exhibitors have returned this year together with many new traders impressed with what they saw last year.''

New for 2018

''New for 2018 will be the cookery demonstrations by our very own chef, Paula McIntyre, MBE. She will be showing her skills on all three days with some superb recipes for the great outdoors,'' Billy explained.

Meanwhile, in the Logan Hall there will also be a fishing lake featuring the famous caster and fly-fisherman Glynn Freeman, who will be giving a series of demonstrations of casting along with Ray McKeeman from Straid Fisheries.

Budding fishermen, both young and not so young, will be able to try their hand under their expert tuition with Maddy Kelly, who will be there to encourage more females to become involved in the sport.

Fly-tying with Frank McMullan, Reece Connor and James McMullan will also be on hand, plus traders selling everything you need for the fisherman or even those who wish to tie their own flies.

You'll also have the chance to become a Ninja warrior for the day in the adrenaline-fuelled GO-FYT Warrior challenge.

A series of races and challenges on the obstacle course will give those with the energy the chance to become an NI Ultimate Warrior. Billy said: ''Once you enter the challenge your life will never be the same again. Great craic for those taking part but I’m sure better craic for those spectating!''

Decathlon will also be there on the day with their range of outdoor clothing, tents, cycles and more, whilst Riverlakesea.com will be exhibiting their range of boats for fishing, sport and leisure. Davy’s Bikes return with their range of leisure scooters, while GO Outdoors will have their full range of outdoor clothing, bikes, tents.

Camping with a difference

Billy continued: ''The vast open area around the Eikon Exhibition Centre proved to be an ideal camping ground last year with many units, both caravans and motorhomes, taking advantage of the two night packages we offered.

''Our show this year has expanded to three days due to popular demand, covering Friday November 2 from from 2pm until 10pm; plus Saturday, November 3 and Sunday, November 4 from 10am until 5pm.

''We are therefore offering both two and three night packages, commencing Thursday, November 1, which cover overnight stays and admission to the exhibition halls over the two or three days, visit our website nileisure.com for full details.

''There will be evening entertainment and prize giving on Saturday night for campers with various prizes up for grabs, so those wishing to avail of this offer should book online immediately to avoid any disappointment.

''For those bringing their car, there is ample free car parking facilities on site. For those wishing to “let the train take the strain”, a free shuttle bus service will be laid on from Lisburn Railway Station to the Eikon Exhibition Centre running every 30 minutes. This shuttle will also take campers into Sprucefield and Lisburn City Centre, providing an excellent service to both our campers and show visitors alike.

''We feel that the CALOR NI Leisure Show 2018 has something on offer for everyone, providing not only the largest display of caravans (both static and touring), motor homes, camping and all outdoor necessities under one roof but also entertainment to keep everyone amused throughout the days. With the tickets being very reasonably priced, we look forward to an excellent crowd supporting our exhibitors and show.''

Tickets

Tickets are priced at £8/ €8 per adult with concession

Rate of £5/€5 for Senior Citizens

Children under 15 years of age and accompanied by an adult will be admitted free

Competition

We have up to 10 pairs of tickets to give away!

To win: Send an email to: kathryn.mckenna@jpress.co.uk with the number of tickets you would like plus your address by 5pm on Monday, October 29.

Please include your contact details and full address so we can post the tickets out to you for the show on Friday.

Visit: nileisure.com for more information.