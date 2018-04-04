‘Complicated’ probe into schoolboy’s death

The two men arrested following the death of a Newtownabbey schoolboy in Tenerife refused to give a statement to police.

At a press conference yesterday, Spanish police on the island where nine-year-old Carter Carson was killed in a hit-and-run incident said the resulting investigation was “complicated”.

The car believed to have been involved in the crash was found in a garage a few miles from the scene.

They said the two men they have detained in connection with Carter’s death – aged 39 and 32 – were both Latvian and refused to give a statement when questioned.

The authorities confirmed neither of the men had a criminal record.

The two men were due to appear in court in Tenerife yesterday but at the time of writing no details had been released about court proceedings.

At the press conference police also said arrangements were being made to return Carter’s body to Northern Ireland.

The pupil at Abbots Cross Primary School died on Friday after he had been hit by a car on Thursday while leaving a shopping centre in Adeje in the south of the holiday resort island.

The principal of his school, which is opening a book of condolence for him today, said he was a “wee star”.

Joanne Griffiths said: “He was football crazy and belonged to our running club as well, but he was a hard working wee boy and he actually got our star pupil of the month for Primary Five just before Easter and that really just sums him up – he was a wee star.”

Various fundraising events are taking place to help the family with funeral costs and a crowdfunding website has surpassed its fundraising target by more than 400%.

The site, set up by family friend Charlene Dinnen, set out to raise £3,000 to help with funeral costs. Last night the figure stood at £12,315.

Ms Dinnen said: “Carter was a happy go lucky wee boy who just loved his footy, taking after his daddy and his granda.

“I can’t even put into words how heart breaking this is.”

She said the grieving parents are “keeping an eye on the [JustGiving] page” and have taken some comfort from the expressions of support.

“The lovely tributes being left to Carter are obviously helping them and will help them more in the days to come.

“They are just amazed and moved at the generosity of people.”

Carter had been on holidays with his father Stuart and his partner when the tragedy happened.

His mum Carleen O’Connor is reported to have told the Belfast Telegraph: “She said: “On Thursday, I got the unthinkable phone call that every parent dreads, telling me that my beautiful son had been involved in a tragic accident while on holiday with his dad and family.

“My heart sank. I didn’t want to believe what I was hearing.

“My world instantly fell apart, to think that my baby boy had gained his angel wings — just as his wee life was really beginning.”