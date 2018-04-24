Computers and powerwasher stolen in overnight burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at commercial premises on the Mill Road in Crumlin last night, Monday 23 April.

It was reported that around 11.45pm a dark coloured van was used to flatten a section of fencing surrounding the property before entry was gained to the premises.

A number items, including 2 diagnostic computers, a powerwasher and a battery booster pack were stolen.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who noticed a dark coloured van in the area around the time to contact officers in Antrim on 101, quoting reference 35 24/04/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.