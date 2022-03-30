Concern after report of young girl found wandering alone on Main street of NI town - child wearing light purple coat and pink trousers
Police are investigating a report of a young child wandering alone in the Main Street area of Castlewellan this morning (Wednesday, 30th March). around 4.55am.
The child is reported to have been seen around 4.55am, according to the PSNI.
A PSNI statement adds that police attended and no child was found.
They say that the child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.
Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town.
The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.
Inspector Conway said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of this child and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us urgently on 101 quoting 181 30/03/22.”
_______________________________________________________________
