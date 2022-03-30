Concern after report of young girl found wandering alone on Main street of NI town - child wearing light purple coat and pink trousers

The child is reported to have been seen around 4.55am, according to the PSNI.

A PSNI statement adds that police attended and no child was found.

They say that the child, believed to be a girl, was seen walking on the footpath on Main Street near the entrance to the forest park.

Main Street in Castlewellan - Google maps

Officers have viewed CCTV footage and the child does not appear to turn into the park but continues into town.

The girl was wearing a light purple coat and pink trousers.

Inspector Conway said: “We are very concerned for the welfare of this child and would appeal to anyone with information to contact us urgently on 101 quoting 181 30/03/22.”

