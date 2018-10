The PSNI has appealed to the public to help them locate a missing 56 year-old Northern Ireland woman.

Elizabeth Lucas went missing from the Bangor area of Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

MISSING: Elizabeth Lucas.

Ms. Lucas was last seen wearing black trousers, a black cardigan and a black blouse with red bits on it.

"If you see Ms Lucas, or you know where she might be, please let police know. Serial for reference is 1376 of October 29," said a spokesperson for the PSNI.