Concern for missing teenager Morgan Gibson

Police are growing increasingly concerned for school girl Morgan Gibson, 16, who has been missing since the weekend.

.The Londonderry teenager was last seen in the Glenabbey area of the city at around 10.45pm on Saturday, September 8.

A PSNI spokesman said that when last seen Morgan was wearing blue skinny jeans, a black denim jacket and white Vans trainers.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact police and quote incident reference 313 of 09/09/18.

