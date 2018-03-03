Concerns for wellbeing of missing 62-year-old

Police in Strabane have said they are concerned for the wellbeing of a 62-year-old man who has been reported missing.

William Wilkinson went missing from the area of Abbey Villas of Ardstraw at around 11pm on Friday March 2, and has not been seen since.

He is described as 5 foot 5, medium build, and was wearing a khaki green army jumper, camouflage army trousers and baseball cap, grey hoody, brown and black body warmer with red collar and brown boots.

He has dark hair and is balding on the top.

A SPNI spokesperson said: “If you have seen anyone matching this description in or around the area of Ardstraw please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number 1490 2/3/2018.

“If anyone was in the area of Ardstraw from 10.30pm on Friday please check your dash camera to see if it has captured Mr Wilkinson.”