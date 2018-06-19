Concerns over water supply

Concerns have been expressed about the state of Portadown’s drinking water, while NI Water have issued assurances it is safe to drink.

Upper Bann Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie, called on NI Water to act to address the unacceptable state of the drinking water in part of Portadown.

Mr Beattie said: “I was contacted by residents of the Manderley Rise area who were concerned at the state of the drinking water coming into their homes, as it was foul smelling and had a strange taste.

“I contacted NI Water and was informed that due to the recent spell of hot weather there is a large algae problem in Lough Neagh and this is causing an issue at the Caster’s Bay Plant.

“I am also told that this situation could be ongoing for some weeks and that whilst the water is foul I was told it was safe to drink and that NI Water had no plans to supply drinking water from an alternative source.

“This is not acceptable to me or to the Portadown residents affected by this situation. NI Water cannot simply sit back and leave residents with a water supply in its current state.”

NI Water said it is “aware of and apologises for problems that may be affecting a few customers” and work is ongoing to resolve the problem.

They said while there is an unusual taste and smell to water from the tap, it does not pose a risk to health and can be used in the normal way.