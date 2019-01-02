Concerns voiced about Electoral Office closure

The Electoral Office for Northern Ireland has announced the Newtownabbey area office will close next week.

Details were published on the Electoral Office’s website today (January 2).

The Newtownabbey Electoral Office, located on Portland Avenue in Glengormley, will shut on Monday, January 7 2019 and services will move to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland, St Anne’s House, 15 Church Street, Belfast.

Voicing concern at the decision, South Antrim Alliance MLA John Blair said: “At the very least there should have been more public notice than the three working days prior notice published on a website at the tail end of a holiday period.

“The Electoral Office NI published response to a consultation on future services makes much reference to discussions with local councils regarding future services. There is no evidence that this has progressed and if it has progressed, then customers have not been informed.”

Meanwhile, the Banbridge Electoral Office closed on Friday, December 21, with services moved to the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland at Church Street, Belfast.