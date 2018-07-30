Condemnation as Kingsmills memorial desecrated - 'flowers displaced and tricolour mounted'

The Kingsmills memorial in has been desecrated in an overnight attack.

UUP councillor David Taylor posted online: "I am truly appalled at the attack which occurred on the Kingsmills Memorial overnight.

"Flowers placed by families were desecrated and a tricolour was nailed onto the memorial.

"The Kingsmills families should not have to contend with such sickening behaviour".

The Kingsmill massacre saw eleven Protestant workmen shot by the IRA in January 1976.

Alan Black was the only man to survive the atrocity - one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles due to the sectarian natured of the attack.

Alan Black

Police are appealing for information following an incident of criminal damage to a memorial in the Kingsmill Road area of Bessbrook.

A PSNI spokesman said police discovered damage to the memorial early this morning, Monday 30 July. where "a flower pot at the memorial was damaged and a tricolour was nailed to the memorial".

He added: "Police are treating this a sectarian motivated hate crime and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who noticed any unusual activity in the area to contact police at Newtownhamilton Police Station on 101 quoting reference 246 30/07/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."