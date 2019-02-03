Condolences after two men are killed in car crash

Two men were killed in a car crash in Co Armagh on Sunday.

A further three people were injured in the accident.

PSNI Inspector Andrew Archibald said: “The two men were travelling in a silver coloured Skoda Octavia that was involved in a collision with a grey Toyota and a black Volvo at around 1.40pm just outside the village.

“A female passenger in the Skoda was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries. The male driver and female passenger in the Toyota were also taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

“Two people who were travelling in the Volvo did not require hospital treatment.”

He added: “I am appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Dungannon Road in Moy this afternoon and who witnessed the collision or any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision to contact local officers in Dungannon or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference 699 03/02/19. I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who has any mobile phone or dashcam footage of the incident.”

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton said: “My immediate thoughts go out to everyone who has been affected during this serious road traffic collision. I would like to extend my thanks to the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who were assisted by a HEMS car and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for arriving on scene so quickly and working to help all those who were injured.”

The local MP, Michelle Gildernew of Sinn Fein, also put out a message of condolence on Twitter yesterday.

“Devastating news coming through about a fatal accident near the Moy,” she wrote. “God love them and their families.”