Conleth Kane knocks Ed Sheeran off Number 2 chart spot

Conleth Kane has knocked international superstar Ed Sheeran off the Number Two spot on the Official Singer Songwriter Chart.

The Lurgan singer celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday as he launched his album ‘Proud - Live in London’.

And just hours after it was launched it soared up both the Official Singer Songwriter and iTunes Singer Songwriter charts.

On the official chart only George Ezra is ahead of him.

Speaking to the Lurgan Mail, Conleth said he was ‘shocked’ at how well it was doing.

“I didn’t think it would do that well. I didn’t even think it would enter the top 200.”

His parents Gerald and Priscilla Kane are in London ahead of Conleth’s sold out return to the The Crazy Coqs in the West End.

There he will be officially launching the his debut album ‘Proud - Live in London’ to a sold out audience.

“They are just so proud,” said Conleth who wrote, produced and financed the album himself.

“When I woke up this morning it was at 27, then I got a call to say it was at 10 and now it is at Number 2,” said Conleth, who has done it all without any record label backing.

Conleth Kane's album Proud is at Number 3 on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart

Originally from Lurgan, Conleth trained at the prestigious Arts Educational Schools in London and went on to perform roles on screen in BBC 1’s Casualty, coming 4th in Ireland’s TV talent search ‘Fame the Musical’, as well as appearing in musicals on tour and in the West End before becoming a singer/songwriter.

He signed his first publishing contract in 2017 after his self-penned music received critical acclaim and exposure on some of the biggest radio stations across the UK.

He went on to perform live sets of his own songs on both BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Ulster, and Northern Ireland’s Number 1 Radio Station, Cool FM.