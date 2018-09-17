‘Considerable damage’ at car dealership

Police have appealed for information following a weekend incident in which a number of vehicles were damaged at a car dealership.

Posting on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page a spokesman said: “Looking some help from you eagle eyed Portadown people.

“Sometime between Saturday afternoon and this morning (Monday, September 17), Edwin Mays, Bridge Street, Portadown had a considerable amount of damage caused to vehicles on the forecourt.

“Unfortunately, CCTV isn’t the best, so what I am asking, if anyone saw some random people dandering along the road with a back seat, a bumper, some tail lights etc, give us a shout 101 ref 406 17/09/18