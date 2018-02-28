'Considerable damage' caused to cars struck in hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after two cars were struck in a hit-and-run near Claudy.

The damage-only road traffic collision occurred on the Glenshane Road earlier this month.

Constable Dallas said: “Police received a report of a collision close to the junction of the Foreglen Road and Glenshane Road, near Claudy, at around 9:50am on Sunday, February 11.

"It was reported that a vehicle, possibly white-coloured, had struck a grey BMW and the suspect vehicle then collided with a Kia Sportage that was stationary. The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to report the incident."

The PSNI said no-one was injured in the incident yet both cars suffered "considerable damage".

"I am appealing to anyone who travelling was on the Glenshane Road between 9:35 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. that day and witnessed the collision, or any driver who has a dash cam fitted in their vehicle to check their footage for anything which may be useful to our investigation. Please call police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 492 of 11/02/18.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime,” said Constable Dallas.