Consultant warning on fireworks dangers Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Consultant Gareth Hampton from Craigavon Area Hospital describes in plain English what happens when you take risks with fireworks. Everyone is urged to take care around fireworks A safely organised fireworks display Man in serious condition after one vehicle collision Leading member of Orange Lodge died suddenly