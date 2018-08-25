Consumer body flooding offer

The Consumer Council has offered to take up the case of drivers whose vehicles were damaged during the recent flooding incident at Belfast International Airport (BIA).

A number of vehicles parked in the long stay and park and fly car parks at the Aldergrove site were flooded during a period of torrential rain on July 28.

Responding to media reports about the incident and the airport’s response, BIA managing director Graham Keddie said a total of 35 customers were impacted and vowed that all will be compensated.

“We will look after our customers even though extreme weather is outside our control,” he said.

“We could have avoided liability under Act of God clauses, but we didn’t. Instead, we acknowledged the extent of the damage that was done and moved to deliver redress to our customers.

“We are sorry for what happened and are working hard to deliver outcomes that will go towards alleviating distress and disruption. No one will be out one penny because of what took place on the 28th.”

Commenting on the incident, the Consumer Council’s chief executive said the organisation will be meeting with airport officials to discuss what happened.

“Any affected passengers should contact Belfast International Airport in the first instance. If you remain dissatisfied with the response received or have not yet heard from them, contact The Consumer Council and we will take your complaint up with the airport,” said John French.

The Consumer Council can be contacted on freephone 0800 121 6022.

Meanwhile, with concerns having been raised that some passengers could unwittingly be driving around in vehicles that were damaged by the deluge, the AA has advised anyone who thinks their car may have been flooded to get it checked out by a qualified mechanic.

A spokesman for the motoring organisation warned that water damage could cause electronic safety systems to fail.

The flooding occurred when 88.2mm – more than a month’s rainfall – fell in just a few hours.