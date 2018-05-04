Continental market making its return to Cookstown

Cookstown goes continental next month when the food and flavours, sights and sounds of Europe and beyond return to the town centre for two days on 2 – 3 June!

Organised by Mid Ulster District Council, in partnership with Cookstown Town Centre Forum, the continental market is part of Market Place Europe’s spring tour, and will feature over 40 traders from as far afield as Morocco, India, Belgium, France, Russia, Holland, Spain and China, who will set up stalls alongside local traders from the weekly street market.

As well as mouth-watering dishes, from freshly made Paella to delicious Bratwurst Sausages, visitors to the market over the two day event will also be kept entertained with a variety of street entertainment and music.

An added feature to this year’s market is ‘The Brickx Club’ which will take place at the Burnavon over the weekend. During two-hour sessions children and adults alike will have the opportunity to utilise LEGO through creative brick building. There will be construction zones and brick pits where LEGO enthusiasts of all ages can build and create. To book, or for more information, go to: www.burnavon.com.

Launching the 2018 market, Councillor Kim Ashton, Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, said:

“The Continental Market is the signature civic event for Cookstown and one which consistently brings huge numbers to the town centre. Given the line-up for this year’s event I have no doubt it will do the same.

“As well as being a great opportunity for local people and visitors alike to enjoy flavours from around the world, the continental market allows us to showcase Cookstown and all it has to offer to a large audience. With such an excellent array of entertainment planned over the two days, it’s sure to be a great weekend of fun and activity for all the family.”

The continental market takes place along William Street in Cookstown town centre from Saturday 2 June (9am – 9pm) and Sunday 3 June (11am - 7pm).

A road closure will be in place along William Street from 6.30pm on Friday 1 June through to approximately 10pm on Sunday 3 June. The road closure will be in place from the Orritor Street/Coagh Street junction to the Burn Road/James Street junction.

To find out more, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/market or contact Mary McCullagh, Regeneration Manager on 03000 132 132 or email mary.mccullagh@midulstercouncil.org