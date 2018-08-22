Controlled explosions as security alert ends

Controlled explosions have been carried out on two suspicious objects in north Belfast.

Residents were evacuated from their homes earlier today after objects were found close to a community centre.

A police cordon near the community centre in north Belfast.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said: “A security alert in north Belfast has now ended and residents who were evacuated have been allowed to return to their homes.

“Churchill Street, Lepper Street and Dawson Street have now all reopened to traffic.

“The alert followed the discovery of two suspicious objects close to a community centre in the Churchill Street area around 1pm today, Wednesday 22 August.

“ATO carried out controlled explosions on both and they have been declared as viable devices.

“These devices could have killed or seriously injured members of the public walking past the place where they had been crudely hidden.

“Such a reckless act should have no place in our society and I would appeal to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area in recent days, or anyone who has any information that could help with our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 577 of 22/8/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provide to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.