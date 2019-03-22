Press Eye Belfast - Northern Ireland 22nd March 2019''Funeral of 16-year-old Connor Currie at St Malachy's Church in Edendork, Co. Tyrone. Connor died along with Morgan Barnard(17) and 17-year-old Lauren Bullock after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick's night. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye.com

Cookstown tragedy funerals: The funeral of 16-year-old Connor Currie has taken place at St Malachy’s Church in Edendork, Co. Tyrone

Connor died along with Morgan Barnard (17) and 17-year-old Lauren Bullock after an incident at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown on St Patrick’s night

As the Mass began, items to remember Connor’s life were brought forward. Connor’s mother and father, Ciara and Eamon, and his brothers Sean, Cormac and Cahir presented a family photograph, a Saint Patrick’s Academy blazer, an Edendork football club jersey, Connor’s football boots and a football trophy

PACEMAKER BELFAST 22/03/2019'Friends and family of teenager Conor Currie attend his funeral in Edendork this morning. Conor and two others were killed in a tragic accident at the Greenvale Hotel on St Patricks night.'Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press
