Coronavirus NI: Two more die and 1,114 people test positive

The latest statistics now reveal that a total of 2,716 people have now died with the virus.

And it has emerged that during the last 24 hours another 1,114 people have tested positive for the virus.

Right now there are 36 people in ICU with the virus - and another 381 COVID-19 confirmed cases throughout NI hospitals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are now 47 COVID-19 cases in NI nursing homes.

Meanwhile according to the Department of Health our hospitals are sitting at 108% occupancy.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

A Covid-19 vaccine

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.