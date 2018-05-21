Could Republic be the destination for first trip abroad?

Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle could make the Republic of Ireland their first overseas destination as a married couple.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not leave on honeymoon immediately.

The newly-weds are likely to remain in the UK for a period before taking the traditional break.

Countries like Botswana – which offer stunning wildlife, breathtaking scenery and, importantly, privacy from prying eyes – could be top of the list for their honeymoon.

But it is thought that they may first spend a few days in Ireland,

Meanwhile, Harry has thanked his wife’s wedding dress designer for transforming Meghan into an “absolutely stunning” bride as details of the all-night Royal partying emerged.

The touching revelation came as reports revealed guests celebrated the couple tying the knot by downing themed cocktails, eating up-market fast food, watching a spectacular fireworks display and dancing to a celebrity DJ.

Actor Idris Elba tried his hand at DJing during the evening, the Daily Telegraph reported, and there was no first dance tune for the couple, rather the Whitney Houston track I Wanna Dance With Somebody was played, where everybody took to the dance floor.

But the fun did not stop when Frogmore House – the famous royal home loved by Queen Victoria – closed its doors, as some guests are said to have staged an after party at top London hot spot Chiltern Firehouse.

Following the exploits of Saturday night, Harry and Meghan left Windsor Castle during yesterday afternoon after being hosted by the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh over their wedding weekend.

British designer Clare Waight Keller, who was spotted arranging the Duchess of Sussex’s veil and train just before she processed into St George’s Chapel, said soon after the ceremony Harry rushed up to praise her efforts.

She said: “He came straight up to me and he said ‘oh my God, thank you, she looks absolutely stunning’.”

Asked about the moment Meghan was able to look at herself dressed and ready in the mirror on Saturday morning, Ms Waight Keller said: “She was just glowing,” adding “She was absolutely radiant.”

The Prince of Wales staged the black-tie evening dinner at Frogmore House for his son and new daughter-in-law, who arrived in a environmentally-friendly 1968 Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero that ran on electric power.

In a touching gesture, thoughtful Harry gave his wife a poignant wedding-day gift – an emerald-cut aquamarine ring which belonged to his late, beloved mother Diana, Princess of Wales.

Around 200 guests dined on posh burgers among other dishes, with candyfloss on offer for those with a sweet tooth – and there was reportedly a cocktail on offer named When Harry Met Meghan, a reference to the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

The newly-weds and their guests were letting their hair down after an emotional wedding ceremony that captivated the nation.

It was a day that saw the couple seal their union with a kiss, process through Windsor in a carriage and experience a moving wedding reception speech in their honour from the Prince of Wales. Harry and Meghan exchanged vows in front of 600 guests including the Queen and more than 30 Royals.

An estimated 100,000 people turned out to see the couple as they sat in an open-top Ascot Landau for a carriage procession through Windsor.

Tomorrow the couple will join Charles and Camilla on the lawns of Buckingham Palace for a Prince of Wales 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration.

