Council backs motion to join Israel boycott

Mid Ulster Council is to investigate ways of ‘implementing the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) Campaign against Israel’.

The move follows the adoption of a motion tabled at the monthly meeting by SDLP councillor Malachy Quinn.

“The SDLP motion was passed tonight despite unionist objections and a late attempt by UK lawyers for Israel to stop the motion going ahead,” said the Coalisland councillor.

“I’m absolutely delighted that the council has passed my motion to implement campaigns as part of the BSD movement. Tonight Mid-Ulster joins Derry City Council and hundreds of councils around the world in standing up for people of Gaza and saying to the Israeli government that we will not ignore the slaughter of innocent men, women and children any longer; that we will use whatever power we have to force them to make peace with the Palestinian people.

“We have tried for three months to get this motion heard on the floor of the council and despite unionist objections and a strange attempt by UK lawyers for Israel to stop this motion it passed by a large majority.”

Ulster Unionist councillor Trevor Wilson had called on Mr Quinn to withdraw the motion. He said the resolution was grandstanding and would have no impact on any Middle East resolution.