Council calls for dogs to be kept under control following ‘attack’

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is appealing for information after a cat was allegedly killed by two dogs in Ballyclare yesterday.

The Newtownabbey Times understands the local authority was contacted by a resident advising that a cat had been attacked and killed by two dogs at a property in the Avondale Drive area of the town.

A council spokesperson said: “It is understood that the dogs were unaccompanied, and ran off following the incident. It is unclear as to whether they came from Sixmilewater Park nearby.

“A number of Dog Control Orders are currently effective throughout the borough. In specific relation to Sixmilewater Park, areas at the children’s play park, tennis courts and wildlife conservation area are deemed Dog Exclusion Areas and dogs are not permitted.”

Appealing for information, the spokesperson added: “Dogs must be kept on a lead in the car park area from the Mill Road entrance to the bridge crossing the main car park. Dogs are permitted to be exercised off lead throughout the remainder of the open space, unless directed to be placed on a lead by an Enforcement Officer.

“The council’s Enforcement Officers frequently patrol this area, and would encourage all dog owners to ensure that their dogs are kept under control at all times when in a public place.

“Should anyone have witnessed this attack, or have any further information regarding the breed of dogs, please contact the council’s Senior Enforcement Officer, Ryan Johnston on 028 9034 0160.”