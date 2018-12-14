Council gives go-ahead for staff to wear Easter lily

Council workers are to be permitted to wear the Easter lily after republican members of Derry City & Strabane District Council backed the move last night.

Sinn Fein councillor Mickey Cooper, speaking after the new policy was approved, said: “This is a positive development and should be seen in that light. It isn’t about forcing people to wear a lily, it is about recognising their right to do so if they so wish.”

The landmark proposal was originally backed by members of the council’s Governance & Strategic Planning Committee late last month but required the mandate of full council yesterday to proceed.

The committee had agreed to “the wearing of the Easter Lily for one week leading up to Easter Sunday” and its decision was ultimately adopted – but not before concerns were raised by the SDLP and unionists.

SDLP group leader, Martin Reilly, said his party discussed the issue and that members recognised the importance of maintaining a “neutral workplace”.

Mr Reilly said the SDLP’s view was that “emblems perceived as antagonistic should not be allowed”.

He said the old “no emblem policy” of the now defunct Derry City Council had served the people of Londonderry well.

He said he did not believe the move to allow the wearing of the lily at Easter had been driven by grassroots demand from workers and that he did not want the council to be used in “a social experiment”.

Mr Reilly proposed that instead of approving the committee’s recommendation that the wearing of lilies and poppies be allowed subject to consultation with employees, the council should rather, “prohibit the wearing of any emblems for the time being with the option of drafting a dedicated emblems policy”.

DUP Alderman Hilary McClintock, reflecting the fact that poppies are already permitted, said the “status quo should be protected”.

She also alluded to concerns raised by union Nipsa over the necessity of a full consultation with workers, something that, as it happens, is provided for in the committee’s proposal.

“We have noted the concerns of council workers,” she said, claiming figures from Nipsa showed that in a consultation with local workers 73% of respondents did not want any change.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher, who originally proposed allowing workers to wear the lily in April 2016, said his understanding was that not all council Nipsa workers had responded to the survey referred to by Ms McClintock.

Another independent councillor, Gary Donnelly, meanwhile, accused the SDLP of performing a “U-turn” claiming nationalists and republicans would be “sitting at the back of the bus” if the SDLP proposal was adopted.

Mr Reilly’s “no emblem” proposal fell by 22 votes to seven with Sinn Fein and the council’s six independent republicans and nationalists opposing the move. Nine unionist members abstained.