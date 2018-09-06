Council ‘in the pink’ to support organ donation drive

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council used light to help save lives by turning its civic headquarters pink in support of Organ Donation Week.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Brenda Chivers said: “I hope when people see Cloonavin illuminated in pink that it stimulates these life-saving conversations. Many transplant opportunities are lost every year because families don’t know if their loved one wanted to be a donor or not. By simply talking to each other we can all help to save lives and that is the very powerful message which we want to send out.”

Mary McAfee, Organ Donation Specialist Nurse at the Causeway Hospital said: “It’s fantastic to see Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council actively showing its support for Organ Donation Week in this way. We want people to talk to their families and realise that words save lives.” To find out more go to www.organdonationni.info