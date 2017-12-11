Council ‘right to name’ new leisure centre after SAS war hero Blair Mayne

A unionist councillor has said he can “scarcely comprehend” how anyone can take issue with a new leisure centre in Newtownards being named after a celebrated SAS man.

The UUP’s Richard Smart was speaking after the decision of Ards and North Down Borough Council to name a new £30 million leisure facility after Colonel Blair Mayne – a founding member of the SAS and a former British Lions rugby player – came under fire from the SDLP and did not receive Alliance Party backing.

The new leisure complex which will be named after Blair Mayne will be at Dairy Hall playing fields

SDLP councillor Joe Boyle claimed the decision to name the new facility Ards Blair Mayne Leisure Centre will alienate nationalists.

In an interview with the Sunday World, Mr Boyle said it went against the council’s policy of neutrality: “When you see unionists voting for it with a wry smile on their face, you fear they are simply going through the back door to put the SAS up in lights.”

The Alliance Party said it valued the service given by Mr Mayne but confirmed it did not support the proposal by independent councillor Jimmy Menagh to name the new complex after him.

Andrew Muir, Alliance group leader on the council, said: “Whilst we respect the different views held by others on this matter and value the service given by Paddy Mayne, we were unable to support the proposal, preferring the brand and name (Apollo) developed by consultants which the council engaged and paid almost £5,000 for.

“I encourage anyone with views on this issue to make them known via the forthcoming consultation.”

UUP councillor Mr Smart said the council was right to honour Blair Mayne: “I can scarcely comprehend how anyone should have any issue with Newtownards naming its new leisure complex after its most famous son.

“Any town in the UK would be proud to call him one of their own, and it is an honour for the people of Newtownards that we can do so.”