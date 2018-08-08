Council still ‘taking advice’ over court case

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council still hasn’t provided clarification on the future status of one of its members who has been convicted of sexual assault.

It remains unclear if the local authority can or will take any action against ex-SDLP councillor Brian Duffin, who earlier this week was sentenced to four months in prison for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in June 2016.

Having been freed on bail to appeal against the conviction and sentence, the independent member told a BBC reporter that he intends to continue to serve as a councillor.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has said it is “taking advice on the matter”.