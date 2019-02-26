Council votes to keep control of leisure services

Leisure services are to remain in-house at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council after a long, secret meeting on Monday night at Craigavon Civic Centre.

The controversy emerged several weeks ago when it was revealed that a vote supporting an option to create a council-owned company (Co-Co) had split the leisure services committee, with the DUP and Ulster Unionists’ majority vote swinging in favour of the Co-Co.

Unions representing staff at council facilities were in uproar and had lobbied council intensely since that meeting to have the services remain in-house.

At Monday night’s full council meeting, it was decided to reverse the leisure services committee option.

After going into ‘confidential business’ the council spent several hours without journalists present discussing the matter and issued a statement following the meeting.

It revealed councillors had unanimously agreed to transform leisure services in-house.

The statement said: “With the brand new £35m South Lake Leisure Centre construction due to complete on schedule in summer 2020, elected representatives reviewed a number of options on how the new facility would be managed.

“It was agreed that council would continue to deliver leisure services directly by owning, operating and maintaining the assets, and employing all staff ... council will be fully responsible for the efficient operation and growth of the exciting new development.”