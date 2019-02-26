Council warns dogs caught worrying livestock could be destroyed

A Northern Ireland council has issued a warning to dog owners that they could be prosecuted and their pet destroyed if it is found worrying livestock.

Derry City and Strabane District Council issued the warning just days after it was revealed that dog attacks on livestock have cost farmers £289,000 over the past four years, according to claims figures released by the insurance company NFU Mutual.

The insurer, who said they cover 89% of farmers in Northern Ireland, is mounting a campaign to encourage dog owners to keep their pets under control.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said: “The Council’s Dog Wardens have the authority to seize any dog (of any type and breed) suspected of being involved in worrying or attacking livestock, owners may be prosecuted for any offences and a court may order the dog to be destroyed. A civil case may also be brought by the farmer for any financial loss suffered.”

Council official Seamus Donaghy said: “Worrying livestock does not just mean attacking or killing cattle or sheep.

“If your dog chases livestock in such a way as could reasonably be expected to cause any form of suffering to the animals or a financial loss to their owner, it will be considered to have worried the livestock.”

He added: “The financial cost can be substantial with the loss of valuable stock, veterinary care, abortions in attacked and frightened animals and damage to property.”