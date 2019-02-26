Councillor Ruth Patterson likely to face sanctions for comments linking football club to senior IRA member

A Belfast City councillor who made controversial comments linking a football club to an IRA terrorist is expected to find out on Monday if she will face sanctions for breaching the Local Government Code of Conduct.

The Northern Ireland Local Government Commissioner for Standards found that Alderman Ruth Patterson was in breach of the code when she made a speech in the council chamber in July 2017 during which she linked north Belfast club Crumlin Star to a senior republican.

At an adjudication hearing held on February 25, the commissioner found that during the meeting Alderman Patterson acted in breach of the code by linking the players and members of Crumlin Star to, in the alderman’s words, “a man named in Parliament as a senior member of the Provisional IRA.”

The commissioner considered this to be a deliberate act which caused offence to the players and members of the club.

After examining the available evidence, the commissioner decided that Alderman Patterson’s conduct at the meeting brought her position as a councillor, and the council, into disrepute. She also concluded that in making the comments she had not shown respect and consideration for others, and had not acted fairly, objectively or in the public interest.

At the third stage of the hearing in Belfast yesterday, which Alderman Patterson did not attend, it was detailed how the speech she had read from her iPad during the meeting had been prepared for her by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson – the man who managed her unsuccessful Assembly election campaign in 2016.

The hearing was told how on a “councillor response form” she had initially apologised for what she had said, stating: “I bitterly regret and sincerely apologise for my actions,” but later “resiled” from that position.

The hearing was told that her claims had caused “significant concerns” for Crumlin Star – which was then playing its home games in Larne due to Amateur League pitch regulations – causing it to review its security procedures and fear for the future of its cross-community work.

Alderman Patterson, an independent member for the Botanic DEA who previously represented the DUP, made her controversial claim after an official from the club had addressed members about the team’s battle to secure a suitable home pitch in Belfast.

During yesterday’s hearing Alderman Patterson was described as “a long-serving councillor who has not come to the attention of the commissioner before” and was said to have “a previous record of good service and compliance”.

The deputy commissioner argued that in this case a suspension would be an appropriate sanction. However, before deciding on the level of sanction to apply, “in the interests of fairness” the commissioner determined that Alderman Patterson should be offered a further opportunity to make representation on the issue and adjourned the sanction hearing until Monday.

It is understood potential sanctions include censure, partial suspension, suspension or even disqualification.

Alderman Patterson, a former Deputy Lord Mayor, is not expected to stand for re-election in May, having previously stated that she would quit politics after the current council term.